Even as a kid from the country, Hugo Morgan always knew he wanted to make movies.
At 21, the Upper Hunter filmmaker already has one award-winning indie film under his belt.
His advice to other younger filmmakers is simple. "Go out there and do it too."
"Find the people you enjoy working with ... access the resources available to you, and make your movie ... don't wait for someone to give you the opportunity," Morgan said.
Fresh out of high school and with little more than a dream, a good crew of friends and an ideal country backdrop, Morgan and co-director Alessio Mazza, knew they were onto something when they started work on their debut feature, Collect Your Roadkill.
Since filming wrapped in 2020, the 90-min coming-of-age story screened at more than 10 film festivals around the world and in July 2021 won best feature at the Berlin Indie Film Festival.
Now Collect Your Roadkill has been picked up by Apple TV.
"Having a feature film on Apple TV definitely validates us as a filmmaker, having that film to really point to ... there it is, there is my film," Morgan said.
"I have been wanting to do this for such a long time and always felt like 'I want to make movies' and now, no matter how small the film's budget or scope is, I feel like we are filmmakers and no one can take that away from us.
"We love the process of film making, the challenges and adversity and the people and creativity," Morgan said.
Filmed throughout parts of the Upper Hunter and beyond, Collect Your Roadkill is "a film about acceptance - acceptance of actions, your past, and who you are," Morgan said.
"It's about young men thrown into the world after only ever being boys, and through music and their mistakes finding their place and reconciling with who they are."
Morgan and Mazza have been making short films every year since cementing their passion for it in year 7 at high school.
"We definitely had a sense of story, and how to string a few scenes together, I also developed my music compositional skills a lot while at school, which worked out great with the film," Morgan said.
"We had made over a dozen shorts through high school including a few that picked up awards at the [Muswellbrook] Blue Heeler Film Festival."
"The more we made the more we wanted to make them and there has never been any desire to slow down or do anything else.
"Making a good film, something that elicits an emotional response, something that captures the audience, feels of real value to me and something worthwhile pursuing," Morgan said.
"Getting all your friends together to create a film is one of the most fun things I think you can do, hence doing it," Morgan said.
"Trying to get your friends to remain professional for 30 days and continue putting in their hard work for no pay and hostel-like conditions, starts to get tricky."
Naturally, relationships get tested under these conditions and Morgan said their crew certainly saw the best and worst of each other.
"But ultimately I think we came out so much closer together from it. Going through something with a group of people does that I think."
But the journey to film success at such a young age has also been peppered with life lessons that Morgan attributes to honing his skills to make him a better filmmaker.
"I suppose it's all been a massive learning curve, being so young, but we have grown whilst making this film and had our perspective change whilst working on the same script, which is an interesting thing to happen in life."
"The new lessons really came from the scope of the production, managing a crew and a constant production for over a month taught us a lot about people and the process and what resources we really needed and didn't have.
"I think we've also learned about the format, making a 90-minute film you really need a lot of content and creativity, that needs to be sustained over a very long period of time.
"That amount of creativity is very draining and needs to be fostered," Morgan said.
Now both 21, Morgan and Mazza are studying film full-time and after they graduate next year, plan to start work on their next feature film with their production company MAZGO in 2024.
"We are very excited to continue making and developing as filmmakers and bring new stories to the screen," Morgan said.
But he also encourages other young film makers to follow their passion for the art too.
"In practice, you will only get better, and don't wait for someone to give you the opportunity," Morgan said.
"As well as this, the project isn't more important than your relationships, people are who make the films and you can't do it by yourself.
Morgan said filming in their home region came with a lot of benefits, like the sense of community and many family and friends who pitched in to help them deliver on their dream
"We got a lot of really cool locations and appearances in the film that was only possible because of the locals supporting the project.
"We couldn't have made the film without it being shot around Scone and Hunter regions, there was so much people gave to it, all the pubs were locations we filmed in for free, with extras from around Scone, all the properties were farms of friends," Morgan said.
"All the actors were real-life locals. Any minor challenges we came across filming locally were far outweighed by the support we found."
