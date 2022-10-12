Andrew Thomas Wines won the most successful exhibitor award, with Thomas scion Dan accepting four trophies, eight gold, five silver and five bronze medals. The open vintage shiraz trophy went to the Thomas 2019 Elenay Shiraz, the 2019 and the best white museum varietal or blend to the 2013 Cellar Reserve Braemore Semillon and the best red museum varietal or blend to the 2017 Kiss Shiraz. None are now available, but the gold medal $30 2022 OC Semillon and the $65 2017 Elenay Shiraz are at thomaswines.com.au and the Pokolbin cellar.