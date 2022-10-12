Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Colvin Wine and Mercer lead impressive prize haul at 2022 Hunter Valley Boutique Wine Show

By John Lewis
Updated October 12 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Hunter Valley Boutique Wine Show trophy winners celebrate their success. Picture by Kathleen Mackay photography

WITH the Karl Stockhausen Award for the best white of the show and three other trophies, the little Colvin Wines operation was a big success in the 2022 Hunter Valley Boutique Wine Show at Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.