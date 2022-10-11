It was a case of lucky last for Scone-based trainer Luke Pepper, who scored his biggest career win courtesy of Opal Ridge just before Randwick's Saturday meeting was postponed.
Pepper's three-year-old filly took out the inaugural $500,000 Tapp-Craig (1400 metres) in what proved to be the final race of a rain-soaked program conducted on a heavy 10 track.
Late nomination Opal Ridge, now victorious twice in the city and brushed for upcoming feature The Kosciuszko, sat one back at the turn before finding the lead around 300m out and was never headed, ending up almost two-and-a-half lengths clear of Godolphin-prepared Pericles.
"I guess the question mark today, I wasn't worried about the 1400m it was just the heavy ground but geez she got through it really good. She's been a star to us and we're just so happy to have her," an emotional Pepper told Sky Racing.
Opal Ridge, with four wins and two placings from seven career starts, wasn't originally targeted for this event.
"After last run I was looking for any excuse to put her in the paddock, but she was jumping out of her skin and I galloped her and she flew. We threw a late nom in for this race, big prizemoney and we pulled it off," the Upper Hunter said.
Pepper, who revealed this was his biggest win by a "long way", reckons "there'll be a few slot holders sitting at home now wishing they had her" after Opal Ridge wasn't selected for The Kosciuszko at Randwick this weekend.
Apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller told Sky Racing "I thought late she [Opal Ridge] was digging in really strong and I never got to ride her out properly so she's got a bit of improvement".
Hunter rider Dylan Gibbons, coming off a midweek treble at Canterbury, steered home Socrates in the opening TAB Highway Handicap at Randwick on Saturday.
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees scored placings via Willinga Beast, third in the group 2 Roman Consul Stakes, and Never Talk, second in the group 3 Nivison.
Lees' main runner Loch Eagle now waits another week for a shot at the $1 million Silver Eagle, which didn't go ahead because of the wet weather.
Scone's meeting on Saturday, initially transferred from Kembla Grange, was postponed.
