The Million Jobs Plan covers seven sectors of the economy with a case study on the Hunter, chosen because it is a microcosm of the opportunities that renewable energy brings to the Australian economy. If we can demonstrate that the shift from fossil fuels can be smooth and profitable here, the Hunter can lead the way for the rest of Australia. The NSW government shares our vision and is setting up a pathway to revitalise manufacturing with Clean Manufacturing Precincts around the state, including the Hunter.