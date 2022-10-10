Saturday, October 22: Settlement Hall, Merriwa. Time: 6.30pm. Cost: Free.
Community members are invited to Settlement Hall, Merriwa on October 22 from 6.30pm for a fun night out socialising with the community and enjoying some live country tunes.
Entertainment will be provided by Two-time Golden Guitar Nominee, Bec Hance.
This is a FREE event and supper will be provided. RSVP is essential, register online at: bit.ly/3MeG3Cb or contact Tash Taaffe on 0458 574 015 to reserve your place.
Saturday, October 22 to Saturday October 29: Scone.
"Have a Scone in Scone" is an event that highlights the scone (the cake) in Scone (the town).
You will be able to taste scones, attend morning tea, witness the secret of scone making, attend a scone baking workshop and vote for your favourite scone before the final event - The Great Scone Bake-Off - at St Luke's Fair on Saturday, October 29.
This is an exciting initiative and a chance for businesses and community groups to get involved and have some fun. For more information visit sconechamber.com.au/have-a-scone-in-scone
Thursday, October 27: Scone
Scone Netball CourtsUpper Hunter Community Services is hosting free walking netball from 2pm to 3.30pm at Scone Netball Courts as part of its free mental health month event. Come along and give walking netball a go.
Get active, meet new friends and have fun. For more information contact Bec on 6542 3555.
Sunday, November 6: Eastern Foreshore Rd, Glenbawn. Time: 8am - 12pm.
Off-road triathlon, kids, short and long courses to choose from. Bring a team, do the whole thing yourself or just choose the parts you want to complete.
Come and try Stand-Up paddleboarding, SUP polo demo, and a kids obstacle course. For more information visit: everi.events/event/16749555-a/lake-glenbawn-off-road-triathlon-and-fun-day
Saturday, October 29: Hope Estate, 2213 Broke Rd, Pokolbin NSW. Time: 10am to 10pm
One of the world's greatest classical stars, esteemed Tuscan tenor Andrea Bocelli, will return to Australian stages this October/November for a five-city national tour.
Drawing from his extensive back catalogue - which spans almost three decades - Maestro Bocelli is set to uplift Australian audiences with a stunning selection of soul-stirring arias, enduring love songs and beloved crossover hits.
Andrea Bocelli will perform an outdoor performance at Hunter Valley's Hope Estate on Saturday 29th October, 2022. For more information visit: https://www.hopeestate.com.au/post/andrea-bocelli-announces-5-city-2022-australian-tour
Saturday, December 3 to Sunday, December 4: Gundy
The goodnessgravel social cycling event at Gundy was planned for October 8 and 9, but due to wild weather across the Hunter, was postponed until December.
Riders can take part in the 135km loop or the 75km course traversing scenic stretches of country tarmac and gravel roads less-travelled with a few challenging trails, hill climbs and creek crossings thrown into the mix to keep things adventurous.
For more information head to www.goodnessgravel.com/events/gundy
