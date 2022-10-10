The Upper Hunter Shire Council is calling all artists who think they may have what it takes to give new life to an old and 'unusal' space in Scone's CBD.
The council is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from creatives outlining their ideas for mural artworks for an area at 133 Kelly Street.
The site was once the Niagra Cafe and is now a throughway and amenities area.
"Artists are invited to respond to an unusual space in the Scone CBD for public mural artwork," the council stated.
"Several walls offer the chances for treatment through an innovative and engaging approach that speaks to the place, its history, or another theme that fits the town and region."
"Council is looking for artworks that have a real presence, whether that be beautiful, intriguing, commemorative, telling a story, mischievous or playful, puzzling, cosy, poppy, historical, jaw-dropping or pretty."
EOI are due by 2pm on Wednesday, 2 November 2022.
There'll be an optional recce/site visit for artists considering making a submission on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 at 11.30am.
Up to three artists will be shortlisted; they will be paid a design fee of $500 for a more detailed Proposal.
For more information visit upperhunter.nsw.gov.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.