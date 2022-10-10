Following a battering of heavy rain across the region over the weekend, the Hunter River was predicted to peak on Tuesday afternoon despite easing rain.
While the forecast for the week ahead offers a reprieve from rainfall as the chance of showers dwindles to around 20 per cent, come Friday we can expect more of the wet stuff.
Over the weekend the NSW SES advised people in Denman and Muswellbrook to "stay informed" about predicted slow-rising flooding on the Hunter and Goulburn Rivers.
"Heavy rainfall in the Hunter River catchment during Saturday, October 8, and overnight into Sunday resulted in stream rises at a number of locations," a statement from the Bureau of Meteorology said.
The SES responded to 13 flood rescues across the Hunter and Central Coast, mostly vehicles in floodwater, while the Bureau of Meteorology reported mostly minor flooding.
A flood warning was in place on Sunday for the lower parts of the Hunter River and Wollombi Brook, which exceeded the three-metre minor flood level to reach 3.24 metres, before it started slowly falling on Tuesday.
The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) was also predicted to exceed the minor flood level (5.9 metres) on Monday afternoon, with a minor flood peak predicted for late Tuesday. Minor flooding also occurred at Bulga.
The Hunter River levels were reported to be rising at Greta on Tuesday morning, but remained steady at Aberdeen, Denman, Maitland and Raymond Terrace; and were falling at Muswellbrook, Liddell and Singleton.
The NSW SES advised people not to enter floodwater that was "fast moving" at the Melville Ford Bridge at Aberglasslyn. The bridge had to be closed over the weekend due to water over the road.
Flood levels in the Upper Hunter, Paterson and Williams rivers were "generally easing or approaching below minor peaks".
In the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday, recorded rainfall in the Hunter was: Cooranbong (45mm), Pokolbin (36.6mm), Nelson Bay (36.5mm), Branxton (35.8mm), Paterson (32.6mm), Williamtown (32.6mm), Maitland (31.6mm), Bulga (30.2mm), Singleton (29.8mm), Cessnock (26.8mm) and Nobbys (22mms).
Rain mostly eased in the Hunter on Sunday and the bureau cancelled a severe weather warning for the Hunter, but issued gale and hazardous surf warnings.
