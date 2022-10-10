As cyclists prepared for the return of the Gravel Fondo at Gundy over the weekend, damning forecasts for severe weather forced organisers to postpone the gravel riding event until the end of the year.
goodnessgravel event organisers Will Levy and Laurie Newman were happy to report the new dates of December 3 and 4 had been confirmed with Upper Hunter Council.
"It is not ideal having to postpone because of severe weather warnings, but we're happy we have another date," Mr Levy said.
The two-day event has been moved to the first weekend in December with the social pedal kicking things off from 4pm on Saturday, December 3 from Linga Longa. It is followed by the main event on Sunday, December 4, where cyclist can take on the 135 kilometre or 75 kilometre loop course from Gundy Common at around 7.30am.
One of the main draw cards of this marathon-style cycling event at Gundy was to showcase the Upper Hunter region as a bike riding destination, while also giving a boost to tourism and local businesses in the area.
"However the rain and flooding forecast means that this wouldn't be a pleasant experience for anyone participating," Mr Laurie said.
Together with Upper Hunter Council the decision to postpone was finalised last Wednesday afternoon.
We postponed until the first weekend in December and will hope for excellent weather.- goodnessgravel event organiser Laurie Newman
"So we postponed until the first weekend in December and will hope for excellent weather so all participants will enjoy the day's riding and return to their home areas with the idea of regularly coming back, to both enjoy the region and to spend tourist dollars at the local businesses," Mr Laurie said.
Somewhere between road cycling and mountain biking, gravel riding takes riders along a mix of sealed and unsealed back roads and across country trails in a marathon-style event. But the sport is more about the spirit of adventure than racing against the clock.
More than 120 cyclists had signed up to take part at Gundy for the October event, but organisers said riders were already excited to be attending in December.
Cyclists can challenge their riding skills on Gundy's regional gravel roads while taking in the adventure of riding through some of Australia's unique and awe-inspiring countryside.
"There is the ability for advanced riders to challenge themselves on the mountain climbs as well as for the more leisurely riders to simply pick a comfortable pace and enjoy the experience," Mr Newman said.
For more information visit: www.goodnessgravel.com/events/gundy
