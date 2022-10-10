Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Wild weekend weather forces Gundy gravel ride organisers to postpone event until December 2022

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:04am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The goodnessgravel Gundy Gravel Fondo cycling event planned for October 8 and 9 has been postponed until December due to severe weather in the Upper Hunter at the weekend. Picture by Outerimage courtesy of goodnessgravel from the 2021 event.

As cyclists prepared for the return of the Gravel Fondo at Gundy over the weekend, damning forecasts for severe weather forced organisers to postpone the gravel riding event until the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.