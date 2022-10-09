Only the weekly golf competition was completed at Scone during due to weather conditions impacting on play.
The winner's prize went to Charlie Wintle who had a good round of 39 points.
Balls were won by Charlie Wintle and Scott Bourke 37, Ross Banks, Barb Hobbs 36 and Brad Hockley 35 points.
The Saturday event on October 8 will be combined with the weekly competition for the coming week as rain meant no carts were permitted on the course yet again.
In the Muswellbrook Ladies Open Day on Wednesday, October 5 the Scone ladies did very well.
Lyn Banks won the Dartbrook Cup with the best scratch score of 83 to win by two shots from local Deanna Hollis.
Judy Carmody also had a good round of 36 points to be the runner up in Division 3.
The highlight for the club was the combined nett scores of Lyn Banks, Dordie Bragg and Kathy Robinson resulting in the win of The Campbell Tray.
This event is contested by the clubs of the Upper Hunter with three players from each club nominated prior to play.
In an event predominantly won by host club Muswellbrook since 1957, Scone last won it in 2005 and thus the players were delighted to hold the tray at presentation.
The rain has meant that unfortunately the Ladies Open Day scheduled for Thursday, October 13 has been postponed to a date to be determined.
The men's Club Championships kindly sponsored by The Scone Happy Tooth will commence on Saturday, October 15 with round two on Sunday October 16.
The daily event on Saturday is the Scone RSL Group Monthly Mug whilst Sunday's event is sponsored by Jim Elder.
The last two rounds are set for Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23.
The weekly Open Medley Stableford is also on offer as usual.
For more information on events and competitions visit: www.sconegolfclub.com.au. Bookings for weekly and Saturday competitions are made at Sporties Club in person or by phone on 02 6545 1814.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.