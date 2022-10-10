Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Muswellbrook Squash Club Report: Teams jostle for top four as Spring comp semis near

By Adian Barwick
Updated October 10 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 5:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just three rounds remain until the semi final of the Spring Comp with all the teams battling hard to be in that top four group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.