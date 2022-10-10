Just three rounds remain until the semi final of the Spring Comp with all the teams battling hard to be in that top four group.
There are still several outstanding post plays to catch up before the semis which could well determine who will be playing and who will be spectating at the end of the rounds.
Muswellbrook's Roy Frost team should be finalised this week with the event being played in two weekends time at Port Macquarie.
To all squashies out there looking to have a hit, at the end of the current competition (November 15) the club will run some round robin events leading up to Christmas for all players, club members and non-club members, to keep people fit and energetic for our next comp early next year.
Hopefully, any new players that come for the social hit will then realise that our competition is the best way to meet people and have fun and will continue that fun into next year.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
Court 1 sees Edward Higgens Parkinson and the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel neck and neck at two rubbers apiece with a match to play.
Bill "Hammer Time" Coveny slugged it out with Chris "Check the Warranty" Agosto and at a set apiece the match was up for grabs as both players had committed everything into the game.
Game three was evenly poised at 9 all with Chris set up for a drop volley to win the game and ... tinned it!
Bill takes the game 10-9 then the fourth 9-5 to win a thoroughly entertaining match for EHP.
Graeme "Pull the Plug" Nebauer threw everything into his match against Josh "He's not Dead" Oldham and when he won the second game 10-8 to square it up at one apiece, Josh was thinking oh no, not another five setter.
Fortunately, he regrouped to smash any plans Graeme might have had to race away and win in four to get a rubber back for the Royal.
Court 2 and Hunter Medical Practice capped off a good night with 3 rubbers to 2 win over Curtis Gant Betts but the score could have been much worse if Daryl "counted his money while sitting at the table" Coveny had won his match against Phil "wait til the dealin's done" Allen.
Daryl raced to a 2-0 lead winning the second game 9-0 and was dreaming about a celebratory drink and a toasted sandwich, but Phil came back to win the next three games when Daryl realised his body didn't want to run anymore.
The Workers Club match of the round went to HMP Belinda "Where's the camera?" Stephens and CGB Bruce "Wind him up" Webber as they played out a thrilling match with plenty of handouts and chasing down the ball and handouts and chasing down the ball and ... well, you get the drift.
Belinda made every shot a winner but Bruce ran and ran and ran to stay in touch all the way.
The first two games went to Belinda 10-9, 10-8, but Bruce regrouped to storm back 9-3 in the third.
The fourth set was another point for point contest but Belinda was able to punish any of Bruce's loose shots to keep her nerve and won 9-7 in a thrilling four set match.
The Railway Hotel had the bye and should be firing to make their run home for the semis starting with Edward Higgens Parkinson next week.
See you on the courts
