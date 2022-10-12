"Have a Scone in Scone" is an event that highlights the scone (the cake) in Scone (the town). You will be able to taste scones, attend morning tea, witness the secret of scone making, attend a scone baking workshop and vote for your favourite scone before the final event - The Great Scone Bake-Off - at St Luke's Fair on Saturday, October 29. This is an exciting initiative and a chance for businesses and community groups to get involved and have some fun. For more information visit sconechamber.com.au/have-a-scone-in-scone.