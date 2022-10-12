I remind residents that the annual bulk waste clean-up will be held this month.
The clean-up will take place in Scone, Gundy, and Moonan Flat between October 17 to 21. While Residents from Merriwa, Murrurundi, Blandford, Cassilis, Bunnan, Wingen, and Aberdeen will have their bulky waste items collected between October 24 to 28.
Residents should place items on their kerbside on the Sunday prior to their respective week of collection in one neat pile. Garden waste will not be accepted in this year's collection due to the new green-lidded bin service. Mattresses and tyres are also prohibited, however, a separate free drop-off event will be held in 2023.
It's great to see there's another Upper Hunter Hall Crawl coming up and this time it'll be held in Merriwa!
Community members are invited to Settlement Hall, Merriwa on October 22 from 6.30pm for a fun night out socialising with the community and enjoying some live country tunes.
Entertainment will be provided by Two-time Golden Guitar Nominee, Bec Hance. This is a FREE event and supper will be provided. RSVP is essential, register online at: bit.ly/3MeG3Cb or contact Tash Taaffe on 0458 574 015 to reserve your place.
Upper Hunter Shire Council is running the 'Joe Rider' motorcycle campaign from October 17 to 21 in support of Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Joe Rider aims to reduce the occurrence of SMIDSY (Sorry Mate I Didn't See You) crashes by encouraging the local community to spot 'Joe Rider' and enter the competition. We want all road users to look out for, and notice motorcycle riders - particularly in our urban areas. To enter the competition, Spot Joe Rider wearing their high visibility vest, record what road, suburb and time you spotted 'Joe' and enter into the daily draw to win a $50 voucher.
All entries, including the daily winners, will go into the grand prize draw at the end of the week to win a $250 voucher.
To enter, complete the online entry form here: surveymonkey.com/r/3BQKK9M
I'm looking forward to having a Scone in Scone at the upcoming week-long event from Saturday October 22 to Saturday October 29.
"Have a Scone in Scone" is an event that highlights the scone (the cake) in Scone (the town). You will be able to taste scones, attend morning tea, witness the secret of scone making, attend a scone baking workshop and vote for your favourite scone before the final event - The Great Scone Bake-Off - at St Luke's Fair on Saturday, October 29. This is an exciting initiative and a chance for businesses and community groups to get involved and have some fun. For more information visit sconechamber.com.au/have-a-scone-in-scone.
Maurice Collison is the Mayor of the Upper Hunter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.