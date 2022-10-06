With heavy rain predicted throughout NSW over the weekend, residents are urged to check the latest warnings and forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology, and the SES's new Hazard Watch website, particularly if you are planning to travel for the end of the school holidays.
NSW State Emergency Services (SES) Commissioner Carlene York said in a conference this week, that the added threat of flood-inducing rain across NSW this weekend was a risk to drivers making travel plans.
"During the school holidays [there] is an increasing risk of people travelling around the state, not only from NSW but from other areas, so it is important to check the Bureau of Meteorology website in relation to those warnings that are out."
If you see water across the road, turn around and take another route.- SES Commissioner Carlene York
But the overarching message remains clear: don't drive through flood water.
"My message to the community is if you see water across the road, turn around and take another route.
"It is dangerous to go through any waters across the road, you can't see what's under the [water] and often it is fast flowing and can easily lift and move a car, and put you and the other people in the vehicle at risk, and you then place our volunteers at risk in having to go in and save you."
"But also go into the SES website where we've launched the new Hazard Watch, which is designed to give you better, clearer communication and better messages about what you have to do as a result of the warnings that the bureau issues.
"It will let you know of what the risks are in the areas you wish to travel," Ms York said.
Ms York said there had been more 60,000 requests for assistance made to the SES so far this year with more than 2200 in September, and more than 100 for flood rescues in the past month.
"It's a really important message to send to the community that they have to make safe decisions when travelling around the NSW state," Ms York said.
Visit the SES Hazard Website for information and updates on the current NSW flood warnings.
