Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

SES warns drivers to plan their trip and avoid flood-risk areas across NSW if travelling this weekend

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
October 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES warns drivers to avoid flood-risk areas if driving this weekend. Picture from Shutterstock.

With heavy rain predicted throughout NSW over the weekend, residents are urged to check the latest warnings and forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology, and the SES's new Hazard Watch website, particularly if you are planning to travel for the end of the school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.