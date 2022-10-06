The Bureau of Meteorology has issued flood warnings and flood watches across the state, including warnings for possible minor flooding for in the Upper Hunter Rivers catchments, and possible major flooding in the Wollombi Brook catchment and Lower Hunter River over the weekend.
Other coastal catchments in the Hunter could expect to see minor to moderate flooding.
Significant rainfall on already sodden ground and swollen catchment areas could increase the risk of flash flooding and rising rivers, said Gabriele Woodhouse from the Bureau of Meteorology in a press conference with the SES this week.
"There is a lot of rain and it does look as though it is falling on very wet grounds and catchments, so while we are looking at the riverine [flood] risk ... outside of those river systems you could easily see flash flooding and local flooding with this rainfall, particularly from the thunderstorms," Ms Woodhouse said.
Some parts of NSW may see up to double the rainfall they would normally expect in October as a result of thunderstorms and widespread rain forecast for the weekend.
NSW State Emergency Services (SES) Commissioner Carlene York said SES units are working with volunteers across high-risk areas to make sure sufficient resources are in place to respond to calls for help.
"What we are facing at the moment is these continuous rolling weather events and we know the ground is saturated, the dams are full to overflowing and the rivers are in various states of flood across NSW," Ms York said in and SES update.
"Every flood is different, and so people should not assume that just because they haven't been affected in the past, they're not going to be affected in the future," Ms York said.
"It's important to have a battery operated radio, just in case your area does get affected by communication issues and you can't get access to those messages electronically or through the television.
"So again, have a plan ... make sure things are tied down around the house, your gutters are cleared, you have, if you are in an area of risk, an emergency kit ready to go with important documentation, any medication, you think about a plan for a torch, a battery-operated radio and you think about what you have to do if you have animals.
"We are also messaging out to a lot of our rural land holders about stock, and making sure they are moved to higher ground. If you have domestic animals, make sure you have a plan for them as well," Ms York said.
Residents who need sandbags should call 132 500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.