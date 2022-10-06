Hunter Valley News
NSW SES calls for residents to prepare for possible flooding in the Upper Hunter over the weekend

Jess Wallace
Jess Wallace
Updated October 6 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:00am
Significant rainfall on already sodden ground and swollen catchment areas could increase the risk of flash flooding in parts of NSW this weekend. Picture from Shutterstock.

With severe weather warnings in place for parts of NSW this week, the Bureau of Meteorology is urging people to stay abreast of forecasts and warnings as widespread rain is expected to continue into the weekend.

