Book in for a mine tour Advertising Feature

The Bengalla Community Open Day is a fun day out for the whole family.

The popular Bengalla Community Open Day returns this year and looks set to be one of the best.

Held every two years, last year's event was cancelled due to COVID-19, so organiser Bengalla Mining Company is raring to go this year.

At least 3000 people are expected to flock to Muswellbrook Showground to enjoy the free day, especially the popular mine tours (bookings required on the day).

There will be 17 tours, with buses leaving every 15 minutes from the Showground between 10am and 2pm.



The tour will travel out to Bengalla Mine past the Bengalla Pasture Land; on arrival at the mine, the bus will be escorted through the CHPP (washery) to the lookout where passengers can disembark to watch the coal mining operations and then travel back out past the workshop.



Back at the Showground, attendees can jump into the Hitachi simulator and experience what it feels like to drive a mining truck or excavator.



The sheer size of mining equipment will be on display at the Showground, including giant cranes, trucks, engines and tyres. There will also be a mini dozer and truck and vendor stalls showcasing their roles and products.



Young and old can dress like a miner in the photo booth and there'll be a host of activities for children such as face painting, petting baby animals, sand pit and putt putt golf.

Everyone will enjoy performances by talented local musos - Kyda Rock (Kylie Spelde and Dario Portolan) and singer/songwriter Shyanne Irwin.



And it's all free! Coffee, ice cream and locally catered lunch - everything is provided by Bengalla Mining, valued suppliers and community partners.

Genelle Scotts, Business Support Officer with Bengalla Mining Company, said the local community was the focus of the event.



"We try to keep everything as local as possible," she said.

"The Bengalla Community Open Day is all about opening up our doors and sharing with our family, friends and the community what we do.



"It is also an opportunity for our vendors and community partners to do the same. It is a completely free day."



The day is all about sharing with our family, friends and the community what we do. - Genelle Scotts, Bengalla Mining Company