Scone Golf Club hosts Muswellbrook for Interclub Challenge

By Lyn Banks
Updated October 3 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 9:54pm
It was a windy day for golf at Scone on Saturday, October 1 which made play quite challenging for the playing of an Individual Stableford and 2 Ball BAM event.

