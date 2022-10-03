It was a windy day for golf at Scone on Saturday, October 1 which made play quite challenging for the playing of an Individual Stableford and 2 Ball BAM event.
Tom and Kevin Thompson kindly sponsored the day with Brad Hockley and Stuart Dawson having the best 2 Ball BAM score with 74 points.
With individual scores of 39 and 38 points their team score was going to be good! They were ten points ahead of runners up David Druce and Mick Reynolds.
Jim Elder had 39 points to be the individual winner on a countback from runner up Garry Carter.
The NTPs were shared around with visitor Jordan Best winning the 4th at 7.2 metres.
Jono Keep won the 8th at 1.55 metres.
On the 13th Lindsay Hodge was the best at 5.95 metres and David Druce's shot which was 15 metres from the hole on the 17th was good enough to win a ball.
Balls were won by:
Jim Elder, Brad Hockley, Garry Carter 39, Stuart Dawson 38, Kyle Smith 37, Peter Teague, Ross Banks, David Druce 36, Charlie Manning, Jono Keep 35 and Steve Morse 34 points.
The ladies on Thursday, September 29 were happy to have a decent day for golf.
They played an 18 Hole Individual and 2 Ball 2 Digit Stableford sponsored by Annie Woods and Janie Holyman.
Lyn Banks and Yvonne Palmer combined well to have the winning score of 330 points.
The individual winner was Leanda Nutt who had 36 points and the runner up was Ann Cameron on 35 points.
Judy Carmody chipped in on the 13th hole to win the Birdie Box of five balls and Kathy Robinson won the NTP on the same hole.
The ball winners were:
Lyn Banks, Leanda Nutt 36, Ann Cameron 35, Noreen Marshall 34 and Yvonne Palmer 33 points.
In the weekly competition concluding on September 30, Leah Jamieson had a fine round of 44 points to be the winner with Seb Curry on 42 points being the runner up.
Balls went to these two players plus Matt Langan 40, Scott Bourke, Mac Dawson, Col Solway 34, Mick Curry 33, Michael Robinson and Wes Boyd 32 points on a countback from three others.
In competition golf at Scone this week, the normal weekly Stableford competition will be conducted.
The ladies will host some Muswellbrook players for the final round of the Interclub Challenge series on Thursday, October 6.
This event is generously sponsored by Jason Taylor of Muswellbrook Golf Shop.
The visitors have a healthy lead of fifteen points after round one.
The best six scores for each team will be counted.
On Saturday, October 8 the event will be an 18 Hole Individual and 2Ball Stableford sponsored by Graham Brown and Scott Shann.
On Wednesday, October 5 many of the Scone ladies will support the Muswellbrook Open Day which was deferred from earlier in the year.
