The Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook and Singleton are among 62 local government areas across NSW that can now apply for a share of $15 million in grant funding to repair Crown land damaged during the recent floods.
NSW Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said 62 local councils can now apply for a grant under the Crown Land Flood Recovery Funding.
The NSW Government will contribute $15 million as part of the recovery program.
"The February and March flooding events were disastrous for many communities. The record rain caused landslides, erosion, roads to collapse and significant damage from overflowing rivers and creeks," Mr Anderson said.
"This $15 million will be used to help clean-up, repair and restore smaller community assets on Crown Land, such as parks, playgrounds, reserves, visitor and cultural sites and Crown roads, bridges, drains and other structures."
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the funding will also ensure local infrastructure in flood-affected communities is built back to a more resilient standard to help withstand future natural disasters.
"62 local government areas were impacted by this flooding and I encourage each council to make the most of this funding opportunity so we can be better prepared for future severe weather events," Ms Cooke said.
Applications are open until 14 October, after which they will be assessed by the Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands to determine the amount of funding to be allocated to each local council.
Local councils can contact the Crown Lands Flood Recovery Program team on floodrecovery@crownland.nsw.gov.au or phone 1300 886 235.
