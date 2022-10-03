Hunter Valley News
Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook and Singleton councils can apply for Crown Land Flood Recovery funding

Updated October 3 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 9:27pm
The Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook and Singleton are among 62 local government areas across NSW that can now apply for a share of $15 million in grant funding to repair Crown land damaged during the recent floods.

