Scone's Yasmin Clydsdale admits "I never would have believed it".
Named in Australia's World Cup squad on Monday, has completed the unprecedented honour of claiming two NRLW titles in the same year.
Clydsdale was outstanding for the Knights in Sunday's grand final victory over the Eels at Accor Stadium, having returned home to Newcastle this season after helping the Sydney Roosters taste success earlier in 2022.
The 28-year-old was one of five players to follow the same premiership paths, joined by hooker Olivia Higgins, substitute forwards Tayla Predebon and Simone Karpani as well as injured Knights co-captain Hannah Southwell.
In what was an unexpected turn of events, two NRLW campaigns took place in the same calendar year because the national women's competition at the end of 2021 got postponed due to COVID.
When asked about the dual triumphs, just six months apart, Clydsdale's reply amid Newcastle's celebrations was simple: "If someone said that to me, I never would have believed it".
Clydsdale, raised in Cardiff South and now living at Scone, was also coming to terms with switching clubs and pointed out the influence of sidelined teammate Southwell.
"I probably never would have believed that I would change clubs from the Roosters to the Knights," Clydsdale said having made her NRLW debut in Sydney in 2020.
"I've loved every moment of being at this club and I'm so thankful for Hannah Southwell really pushing me to come back to my home town. I was a bit nervous, but she's done amazing things for this club."
Clydsdale was instrumental in the historic 32-12 win.
The second-rower, who eventually finished the game at centre, produced a team-high 32 tackles and was involved in key moments on multiple occasions.
Once in each half she helped wrestle back momentum with defensive pressure, forcing errors in midfield, and twice she saved tries by putting herself in the right place at the right time.
"[Coach] Ron has taught me just about staying in the game cycle and it's something I really take to heart," she said.
