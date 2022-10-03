Hunter Valley News
Merriwa student Tahli Gleeson takes NSW school based apprentice/trainee of the Year

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated October 4 2022 - 12:18am, first published October 3 2022 - 7:46pm
Merriwa Central School's Tahli Gleeson who has just been awarded the NSW school based apprentice/trainee of the year.

For Merriwa high school student Tahli Gleeson it has been a busy month what with finishing year 12 and then attending the 2022 NSW Training Awards in Sydney.

Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

