Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Hunter chances find rhythm for Big Dance

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated October 3 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hunter-trained Hosier and Casino Kid showed they were on track for the inaugural $2 million Big Dance (1600m) on November 1 with a quinella at Randwick on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.