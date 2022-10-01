Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Police investigating fatal crash near Merriwa following the death of a 10-year-old boy

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated October 1 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigating fatal crash near Merriwa following the death of a 10-year-old boy

Investigations are underway following a fatal crash near Merriwa on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.