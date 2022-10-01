Police investigating fatal crash near Merriwa following the death of a 10-year-old boy

Investigations are underway following a fatal crash near Merriwa on Saturday.
Police say emergency services were called to Flaggs Road, near Depot Road, just before 11am following reports a vehicle had left the roadway and hit a tree, before rolling a number of times.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and assisted the occupants. However, one of the passengers - a 10-year-old boy - died at the scene.
The other passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was taken by road to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
The driver was a man in his 40s who was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the same hospital in a critical condition, having sustained multiple injuries.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash and are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
