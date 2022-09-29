Artists, galleries and museums across the Upper Hunter were among the recipients of micro grants aimed to help share, educate and celebrate the region's diverse scope of creativity.
Arts Upper Hunter awarded the small cash grants to 10 applicants from various art disciplines and organisations as part of the micro grants program introduced in 2020 to keep art alive throughout the pandemic.
Executive director John O'Brien said the micro grants were designed to be small, but useful cash injections to help people and groups "get back on track or to take a small but crucial step forward in their creative pursuits."
With grants ranging up to $1000 each, "no one is going to become a millionaire - but we do know that many people and groups are struggling to restart, with volunteerism falling off across the nation."
This year is only the second time the grants have been offered.
Mr O'Brien said the first roll out of grants were such a success they were brought back by popular demand.
"We've been regularly approached to run them again, I think because they were easy to apply for and turned around fairly quickly."
From crocheted critters dressing gallery windows, to funding exhibitions promotions and information brochures on local history, the list of successful applicants offered a mix of exciting opportunities for the art community to explore.
The ten successful recipients included two museums and a gallery needing signage or marketing materials.
"This time round no one wanted to buy equipment, but several wanted to fund publicity, Mr O'Brien said.
"I think that speaks to having confidence that events are going to happen and a keen desire to get the audience in."
O'Brien says it's fun to look for patterns - "for example there were three textile artist applications - which makes me think of people stuck at home knitting while COVID raged outside".
Scone and Upper Hunter Historical Society:
For brochures, "A Walk Into Scone's Past", encouraging a deeper visit to the historic town.
Lisa Wiseman, Dungog:
For a one-week window exhibition of her quirky crocheted wearable artworks, at Dungog's Gallery On Dowling, "aiming to bring a smile to people's faces".
Rebecca Rath, Singleton District:
For promotions for a new exhibition of an exotic landscape - including an oils workshop for local artists and a catalogue.
Merriwa Gallery:
For street signage and promotions of their dynamic range of workshops.
Debbie Lee:
Upper Hunter businesswoman Debbie Lee for product testing, mentoring and brand-building of her Koori Threads range of clothing inspired by family and Black history.
Hanna Kay, Blandford:
Hanna Kay, established artist from Blandford, for assistance with costs for a journey to Broken Hill and the Flinders Ranges ahead of a new exhibition in Muswellbrook in 2023.
Muswellbrook Ceramics Group and Pothouse:
For assistance with an Open Day Fair and workshop series in some unusual firing techniques.
Janet Steele:
Paterson textile artist Janet Steele for work for a new exhibition speaking to environmental change and incorporating ceramic work.
Dungog Historical Society:
For portable banners to encourage visitation of their museum and of any off-campus shows they might hold.
PCYC Muswellbrook:
For art supplies that will allow them to continue to offer free art classes to people with a disability.
