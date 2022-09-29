There's plenty of squash action coming up over the next couple of months so lock these dates into your diary now.
The Roy Frost Invitational will be having it's second round on the October 22-23 weekend in Port Macquarie.
Teams of 10 players from Port Macquarie, Taree, Tamworth, Central Coast, Belmont and Muswellbrook have been battling out the Frost for many years (54 and counting) and Muswellbrook are hoping to improve on its third place from round one earlier this year.
See Kris Agosto at the courts for more information.
The following Saturday, October 29, will be the highlight of the squash calendar with Club Championships back after missing 2021 from COVID.
2020 A-grade champions were Noman Jawaad in the men's and Donna Murdoch in the women's with plenty of players eager to test themselves against each other to see who the last man of woman standing will be.
Finally, Saturday, November 12 will also see the return of the Upper Hunter Championships after its reintroduction back in 2019 with A-grade winners Darren Crowther and Jamie Linn hopefully back to defend their crowns with players from Scone, Muswellbrook, Denman and Merriwa to be invited.
Flyers for both events will be on the noticeboard this week with all the details.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts: There is one word to describe round 11 - wow.
There were four and five setters galore in a long night of squash action as teams started to make their moves on the leaders board.
Court one saw Edward Higgins Parkinson overcome the Railway Hotel 24 points to 9 but four of the five rubbers could have gone either way.
Tim "the tank engine" Valantine saved his team from a clean sweep but leading 2-0 had to withstand a fierce comeback from Michael "end of the line" Valantine who levelled it up at two apiece before just falling short 9-6 in a highly entertaining match.
Bruce "they call me Bruce" Webber was at his running best jumping out to a 2-0 lead over Ken "hello operator" McCartney but Ken knuckled down to square it up leaving it down to a rally for rally fifth set before Bruce crawled over the line 9-6 in a thriller.
Ron "the cleaner" Harmer and Anthony "bring it on" Thompson battled furiously for the first two sets with Anthony getting the first 9-8 and Ron the second 10-8 but Ron had his eye in to hang on 9-5, 9-7 in the next two sets to win a hard fought four setter.
Court two and Hunter Medical Practice are well in command over Curtis Gant Betts by four rubbers to nil with a match to play.
Daryl "the Grandmaster" Coveny needed all his moves to stop Graeme "Queen's Gambit" Nebauer in a crowd pleasing fifth set.
Graeme did his homework to fight his way to a 2-0 lead, but Daryl stuck to his tradesman like routine to work his way back into the game and eventually the match with both players leaving nothing on the court.
The Workers Club match of the round went to Mick "step by step" Howard and Tina "one two three swing" Burt in a classic match that not even Sportsbet would have wanted to put odds on.
Tina got her serve working beautifully to take the first set 9-6 and had chances in the second and third games but Mick kept huffing and puffing to run down everything to take those games 10-8, 10-8.
Tina responded by chasing down everything herself to take the fourth 9-7 and the match was hanging by a thread for both players at eight all in the fifth.
After a number of handouts and oh no's from the crowd it was Mick who emerged victorious 10-9 in a heart stopping match
The Royal had the bye and will be chomping on the bit to take on Edward Higgins Parkinson next week.
See you on the courts.
