At kilometre 61 and 958 metres above sea level, things start to get a bit steep. This is where the real gravel-riding skills will come into play as riders navigate up and over to safely descend the steep down-hill gravel stretch. The reward is rolling and winding through beautiful country alongside sections of Pages Creek for the next 57 kilometres, where riders will pass through the tiny town of Ellerston and reach the second rest stop at kilometre 86.