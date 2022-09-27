From Muswellbrook to Port Moresby - how joining the reserves changed Cameron's career trajectory

Building a training room in Papua New Guinea is a far cry from the daily grind of his previous life as a carpenter for Muswellbrook man Cameron Turner.
However, joining the Army Reserve was a move that was aimed to give Sapper Turner the chance to work in construction overseas and open up an array of professional and personal opportunities.
Sapper Cameron Turner, from Muswellbrook, has been able to fulfil his dream of leading a construction work overseas during Exercise Puk Puk 2022 in Papua New Guinea.
SPR Turner from 6th Engineer Support Regiment is helping to deliver improved infrastructure to Goldie River Training Depot near Port Moresby while working alongside engineers from the 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment, PNGDF and Royal Engineers from the British Army.
"We are building a steel frame classroom, it's a nice new project for the Field Engineer Wing, it's a good project," SPR Turner said.
The St Joseph's Aberdeen High School graduate joined the 12th/16th Hunter River Lancers as an Army Reserve corporal in 2009.
"I worked as a carpenter as my full-time job, ran a business, I got all sorts of experience doing that," he said.
"I wanted to get more out of my Army service, to get more experience in the construction game, I wanted overseas experience in construction.
"I transferred over to the full time Army in July 2021 and became an Army qualified carpenter, I received recognition for prior learning at the School of Military Engineering."
Ex Puk Puk is the first overseas task for the former Muswellbrook Heeler Rugby Union player, as an Army qualified carpenter.
"I have the opportunity to run my own crew, I have apprentices I am training from the School of Military Engineering as well.
"I am also training the PNGDF and UK Royal Engineers."
SPR Turner is also studying a Bachelor of Construction Management from the University of South Australia with some financial support from the Army.
He has some advice for anyone considering a career as an Army tradesman:
"You can't do this anywhere else.
"You can't go overseas easily and do what we're doing now; that's why I transferred from the Army Reserve to fulltime."
