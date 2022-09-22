The Red Hot Summer Tour is bringing an all-Australian line-up to Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley in March.
And what a line-up it is: Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, and Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley.
"The response to this tour has been extraordinary," promoter Duane McDonald said.
"We are so excited to be able to take this tour all around Australia and can't wait to get started."
Paul Kelly has been writing songs, making records and touring for more than 40 years. He has collaborated with many other artists, notably writing Treaty with Yothu Yindi and co-producing Archie Roach's landmark debut album Charcoal Lane. His awards, too numerous to mention, include 17 ARIAs and an Order of Australia.
"We're really looking forward to these shows. The last two years have brought home how precious live music is. To us and to those who come," Kelly said.
"We need each other. We're going to bring it, give our all and play each show as if it's our last. Because you never know what's around the corner."
Former Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning has released 11 studio albums and songs including My Happiness, These Days, Sunsets, Burn Your Name, Wish You Well, Songbird, Blue Toowong Skies and Belly Of The Beast.
His trophy cabinet holds seven No.1 albums, 23 ARIA Awards and five APRA Awardsand his songs have topped triple j's Hottest 100 three times
His solo music is a wide-ranging take on heartfelt country with folk-tinged charm and classic rock grooves.
"I can't wait to get back on the road to do some 'proper' touring after almost three years of dribs and drabs and disruption," he said.
"A lot of the towns on this run I have never played before in 30 years of touring, so I can't wait to get out there and play stuff from right across my career."
Missy Higgins is one of Australia's most beloved singer-songwriters and her studio albums The Sound of White, On a Clear Night, The Ol' Razzle Dazzle, Oz and Solastalgia have sold more than 2 million copies. She has won nine ARIA awards and multiple APRA Awards.
Mark Seymour formed Hunters and Collectors in 1980 with a bunch of university friends. Their album Human Frailty is one of the most important and enduring records of the '80s.
Vika & Linda's effortless harmonies and journey through rock, country, gospel, reggae, R&B, soul and blues continues to win them fans.
