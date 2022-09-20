Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Double demerits in force from midnight Wednesday for Queen's day of mourning and start of school holiday period

Updated September 20 2022 - 5:36am, first published 12:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Double demerits will apply for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences from 12am on Wednesday, September 21 until 11.59pm on Sunday, September 25.

Double demerits will be a royal pain for drivers caught breaking the law this week, with the harsher penalties arriving early due to Thursday's public holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.