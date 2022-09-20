It was a fair dinkum, old-fashioned country show: Akubras on top, RM Williams' below, and bright belt buckles, western shirts and denim in between.
Cancelled by COVID for the past two years, the 111th Merriwa Springtime Show last Friday, Saturday and Sunday was one to remember for the small Upper Hunter town with a big heart, drawing patrons from throughout the Hunter Valley and Tablelands.
With more than 150 members, Merriwa Show Society punches well above its weight.
Led by society president, Tyler Austin the committee put together an event with something for everyone - multiple competitive events and exhibitions involving horses, beef cattle, sheep, working dogs and poultry, as well as competitions in traditional show sections, such as wood chopping, horticulture, crafts, cooking, preserves and art.
Throw in camel races, dog high jumps, sideshow rides, market stalls and fireworks and the 2022 show was worth the wait, a throwback to the whole-of-community country shows of yesteryear.
Entries were down in some animal sections due to recent rain, which forced the show jumping to be cancelled. However, the poultry section drew record numbers, with Tamworth's Tony Johnson taking the Grand Champion trophy with his silver duck wing.
In his third year as president, this year's show was Mr Austin's first. He described the response from the people of Merriwa and district, the myriad market stall holders and exhibitors as 'wonderful'.
"It's been really exciting," a relieved Mr Austin said.
"After a break of two years, we didn't know what to expect. We've had a lot of new people join the committee and it was their first show.
"We're all learning and there are things we can improve on. We're hoping to build chutes to incorporate a rodeo into the program."
Mr Austin also thanked the NSW government agencies for the grants that had allowed facilities at the showground to be upgraded in recent years, as well as the many volunteers and businesses who supported the show - particularly the major sponsors, Muswellbrook and Scone Toyota.
Member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell, opened the show with his seven-year-old twin daughters Indie and Ashley at his side.
