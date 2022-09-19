The Scone lady golfers played their event on Tuesday, September 13 due to greens renovations later in the week.
They played an 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Gillie Bennetto.
Kathy Robinson had a fantastic round of 44 points to be the winner.
Yvonne Palmer also had a great round of 42 points but had to settle for the runner's up prize.
Balls went to these players plus Joan Faras, Noreen Marshall 35, Sarah Howey and Ann Cameron 33 points on a countback from Louise Mathews and Mary Ellen Brennan.
Ann Cameron also won the NTP on the 8th .
The weekly stableford competition was depleted due to the weather and greens renovations.
The winner was Paul McLoughlin who had 37 points with Budd Vero on 32 points also winning a ball.
Unfortunately, the rain late in the week once again meant no carts were allowed on the course for Saturday's competition on September 17.
With a small field the results will be combined with the weekly comp and Chris Wilson's sponsored day was deferred.
In touring golf six Scone ladies will support Denman Open on Tuesday September 20.
Last Wednesday Merriwa Golf Club hosted the ladies HRDGA Sandgreen Championship plus their open event.
Judy Carmody was the stableford winner with 34 points and the team of June Jukes, Annie woods and Judy Carmody were runners up in the "Pricilla Team Challenge" on a count back to a Merriwa/Denman combined team.
Congratulations to Scone players Wes Boyd, Mac Dawson, Matt Hobbs and Jake Teague who have been selected to represent the Hunter River District in the Country Championships to be played at Shoalhaven Heads on November 12 and 13.
This week at Scone players can contest the weekly Medley Stableford and the ladies will play a 3 person team event on Thursday, September 22 sponsored by Judy Carmody and Narelle Rutter.
On Saturday, September 24 the annual Jason Whitehead Memorial Day will be held sponsored by the Whitehead Family and The Scone Happy Tooth.
It will be an individual and 2Ball Multiplier Stableford.
The Vets thought about it but did not sing God Save the King when they played their stableford event at Denman Golf Club on a perfect day for golf on Tuesday, September 13.
Thank you to Greg Squires and his team for maintaining the course and to Brian and Wendy for the tasty pies for lunch.
Mick McCormick did best (and thanks for retrieving the nearest the pin markers from last week Mick) with 35 points to win on a C/B from Derek Wynn second 35 C/B, Lindsay Hodge third 35, Terry Mitchell fourth 34 and Geoff Barton fifth 33 C/B.
Balls went to Garry Carter 33, Graham Huggins and Bruce Robinson 32, Dave Taylor 31 and on 30 Dave Kerr and Rod Upton.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley was won by vice-captain Graham Turvey.
Nearest The Pins: 3rd (second shot) Mick McCormick 14th Garry Carter
FUTURE GAMES: Tuesdays: at Scone on September 20, Stfd (this is to be confirmed due to the coring of their greens - will let you know via email on Saturday, Sept 17 after checking with Ross Banks); at Aberdeen on September 27, stroke and putting for the George T Smith Memorial trophy; at Muswellbrook on October 4, Stfd for the Col Hunter Shield; at Scone on October 11, Stroke.
New members welcome.
Hit-offs by 8.30 am.
