Gem of the Upper Hunter Advertising Feature

View from Hollydene winery across Coolmore Stud near Denman. Picture supplied

Rolling vineyards and champion horse studs. Magnificent national parks and a rich, diverse heritage. Fine food and country hospitality. To visit Denman and region is to enjoy all these, and so much more.

Denman on the Golden Highway in the Upper Hunter punches well above its weight for a small country town, a once-hidden gem growing in popularity not just as a tourist destination but as a desirable place to live.

In the 2021 Census, Denman's population was 1821, slightly up from the 2016 Census (1789). But the population may even be higher now, according to Denman Chamber of Commerce president Amanda Collins.

"I think during the Covid pandemic, more people were out exploring the state, came to Denman, liked what they saw and decided to settle here," she said.

"Denman is a wonderful community to live in. Age definitely doesn't matter as every age group is well catered for in Denman, with two primary schools, expanding daycare, excellent aged-care facilities, churches, public swimming pool and sports facilities.



"You can be involved as much as you like, or simply enjoy a quiet country life.



"There's always something going on. We are very lucky to be surrounded with what we have," Amanda said.



"We are developed but still very country, which is a real drawcard."

Denman's growing popularity is reflected in real estate sales, according to Jay Shepherdson, co-owner of JTS Realty and resident of Denman.

"Denman has seen a big jump in sales over the past three years with many people moving to regional areas and Denman has certainly benefited from that," Jay said.



"Last year there were 49 sales for the year - which was the most in a single year - and this year there has already been 30 sales.

"The strength of the market is shown in the new subdivision in town which has 29 homes under construction and all have been sold off the plan.

"Living in Denman I know what a great community it is," Jay said.

Denman services a region where the main rural industries are vineyards, horse breeding, beef cattle and coal mining.

The town itself is booming, thanks to major investment by Muswellbrook Shire, with Ogilvie Street redeveloped as an inviting main street offering an expanding range of shopping and food venues.

Some big projects are afoot, including the long-awaited redevelopment of the Denman and District Heritage Village to house the mind-boggling, lifelong collection donated by retired dairy farmer Jeff Wolfgang. With fascinating objects ranging from a convict ball and chain to a 1958 Goggomobil, Jeff's collection has to be seen to be believed.



Denman was originally settled as Merton in 1825, on the eastern side of the Hunter River but regular flooding pushed the town further west to its present site. In 1855, it was named after Lord Denman, who much later became the fifth Governor-General of Australia.

Denman services a wider region acclaimed for its world-famous horse studs, the World Heritage-listed Wollemi National Park and award-winning wineries.

Tourist accommodation ranges from caravan parks to historic homesteads - there's so much to see in Denman and region that a longer linger is recommended.