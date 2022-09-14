It's always nice to welcome new members to the club and Michael "what do I do now" Howard and Tim "ready for action but not that much action" Puha were welcomed by the players keen and determined to give it a go.
With a bit more court time under their belt both players might be ready for the Club Championships in over a months' time and along with all the other club members, be keen to battle it out for the title after last year's cancellation due to COVID.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
Court 1 and the battle between Hunter Medical Practice and the Railway Hotel remains undecided at 2 rubbers each with a match to play. A pre-play saw Mick "flying high" Lane get HMP off to an early win against Anthony "down to earth" Thompson with a hard fought four set win but on the night Ken "hammer time" McCartney had a few nerves in the first set against Belinda "run like the wind" Stephens but held on 9-6 before powering home in an entertaining three sets to level it all up.
Court 2 and it's also even stevens between the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel and Curtis Gant Betts at 2 apiece with a match in hand. Kris "bon voyage" Agosto and Ron "gangplank" Harmer pre-played a thrilling five set match with Kris getting the Royal one up before the night had started. Adrian "up and over" Barwick made it two for the Royal with a tough three set win over Bruce "no surrender" Webber with the second and third set both going to 10-9 and anybody's game. Linda "don't make me run" Barwick got one back for CGB with a crowd pleasing three set win over Julie "define run" Allen with both players hitting some great shots to keep each other on their toes throughout the match.
The Workers Club match of the round went to Phil "follow the ball" Allen and Josh "you follow the ball" Oldham reeling off plenty of great shots in a fierce five set clash. Both big serving giants left nothing in the tank with Josh smashing his way to a 2-1 lead only to be chased down by Phil 9-5 to square it up. The fifth set went rally for rally, but Phil was able to hold his nerve 9-7 in a thrilling fifth set to level it all up for CGB.
Edward Higgins Parkinson had the bye and can't wait to face up to Curtis Gant Betts next week.
See you on the courts
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.