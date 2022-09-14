Court 2 and it's also even stevens between the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel and Curtis Gant Betts at 2 apiece with a match in hand. Kris "bon voyage" Agosto and Ron "gangplank" Harmer pre-played a thrilling five set match with Kris getting the Royal one up before the night had started. Adrian "up and over" Barwick made it two for the Royal with a tough three set win over Bruce "no surrender" Webber with the second and third set both going to 10-9 and anybody's game. Linda "don't make me run" Barwick got one back for CGB with a crowd pleasing three set win over Julie "define run" Allen with both players hitting some great shots to keep each other on their toes throughout the match.