Scone trainer Brett Cavanough has two runners in the $2 million Kosciuszko on October 15 after 2020 champion It's Me and Fender secured slots.
It's Me, the early favourite, will race for a Glen Innes and District Services Club syndicate, while Fender has a deal with Wooli TAB customer Phil Warby and friends.
A syndicate led by The Junction TAB customer John Skidmore picked Cody Morgan-trained Talbragar. A group from Merewether's Burwood Inn selected Handle The Truth. Scone trainer Cameron Crockett's Commando Hunt is in after his part-owner Des Kennedy, from Mudgee's Oriental Tavern, gained a slot.
Other confirmed runners are Front Page, Another One, Art Cadeau, Mnementh and Golden Point.
Meanwhile, Nathan Doyle will target more city success with bargain buy Kipsbay after he led in a first metropolitan quinella for the Newcastle trainer at Rosehill on Saturday.
The four-year-old Capitalist gelding powered to a three and a quarter-lengths win in the benchmark 72 Midway Handicap (1200m), making it two from two since coming to Doyle from the Chris Waller stable.
After Kipsbay missed the kick and came from midfield to win at Gosford over 1100m on August 26, Doyle was keen to see jockey Koby Jennings take him forward at Rosehill.
Kipsbay, a $4 favourite, jumped well but was made to work three wide early from gate seven to take up the lead. From there, Jennings was able to steady the tempo before Kipsbay kicked clear 300m out. Doyle-trained Concoted was strong late to win a blanket finish for second place.
Doyle told Sky Racing it was his first quinella in town and the plan now was simply to take Kipsbay through his grades.
"That's all we do with these horses," Doyle said.
"We get a lot of secondhand horses so you've just got to place them right, take them through their grades and hope they can stand up, but he's a beautiful type.
"Even the second horse, it was a terrific run, 1300 back to 1200, and we'll step it up to 1400, but they are probably genuine Saturday city class horses."
Kipsbay had one win and two placings in six starts for the premier Waller stable, but was sold after breaking his maiden at Newcastle in February.
"The Calibre [Racing] group, they've just started syndicating horses and they found him online," Doyle said. "I think for $35,000, so they can be found. He's a horse with plenty of upside.
"He's a highly strung horse so I've got to thank the staff at home. They've done a terrific job with him, to hold him in one piece and keep him together here and hopefully he's got a bit of upside.
"It was a good ride in the end, when we were stuck three deep, I said, Kob press on with it please.
"We probably expected him to lead his first run for us but he's a bit of a crocodile in the gates, he likes to roll around a bit. He missed it by two and he was quite impressive sitting off the speed. I said just play it by ear, how you jump out of the gates, and when he jumped that well and took up the running, he was pretty dominant."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
