Church arsonist Stephen Anthony Luke 'compelled by God': historic Upper Hunter church fire to knife attack

September 12 2022 - 1:41am
Stephen Anthony Luke after his arrest in 2008 for setting fire to St Clements Anglican Church at Camberwell. Luke was jailed last week for torching two more churches.

A MAN who set fire to a historic Upper Hunter church in 2008 because "God told him to" has been jailed for torching two other churches in 2020.

