Life after mining - career change a great fit for Leigh

As an electrician working at Upper Hunter coal mines, Leigh Hamilton helped build and maintain giant haulage trucks and excavators.
The money was good but the rotating rosters of day and night shifts was not.
Two years ago Hamilton decided to pursue his dream job.
Instead of working on huge machines he's working one-on-one with people of all ages or with groups to help them regain and maintain their fitness as the owner of Fitness Enhancement's Hunter Valley franchise.
"At the mines I enjoyed my job and the company of the blokes I worked with," Mr Hamilton said.
"But, I wasn't jumping out of bed every morning thinking 'how good is life' and dying to get to work.
"Now, I'm up at 5am every morning and over-the-moon-happy to be helping my clients improve their fitness and get the best out of life."
A turning point for Mr Hamilton came in 2011 with a diagnosis of colitis, a Crones-like disease which effects the digestive system. At times, sufferers need ready access to a toilet, something that could often prove difficult on a mine site.
Deciding he needed to rethink his future, he studied to become a qualified personal trainer.
"I had always had an interest in sport, especially the fitness side, so becoming a personal trainer was a good fit for me," Hamilton said.
Still, he stuck with his trade, enjoying the income that came with his job. But, all the while the stress of living and working with colitis and the sleep deprivation of shift work was impacting his physical and mental health, and his family life.
It wasn't until Hamilton was made redundant in 2020 that he took the career leap. Instead of simply taking a job as an electrician at another mine he started his business.
Perhaps surprisingly, the skills he learned as a mine electrician have served him well as a personal trainer.
"Part of my role as a mine electrician involved presenting reports to management level personnel," he said.
"I had to be professional in the way I spoke or wrote to them, which was very different to how I'd talk to the blokes I worked with every day.
"I learnt how to write emails that were clear and concise. I got good feedback from my bosses, to the point where workmates would come to me asking to help them with their reports.
"As a personal trainer, expressing myself professionally is just as critical. Every client is different and I need to constantly adjust my approach so that I make a positive connection with them and I can continue to encourage and motivate them."
As an electrician he analysed data to locate system faults.
"It's a methodical process, but once you know the steps involved it's a skill you could transfer into many other industries," Mr Hamilton said.
He believes mine workers might be surprised just how many of their skills are transferable to other industries.
"Everything in the mines - trucks, dozers, excavators - is on a big scale," he said.
"If you can drive those really big machines you can drive just about anything, whether it's in the construction industry, on the land, or on the roads.
"A friend who came to the mines as a qualified fitter took the opportunity to do an electrical apprenticeship while he was there.
"A few years ago he left to build and maintain wind turbines near his home town of Grafton.
He's loving the work and the hours, and he's earning a good wage."
Hamilton said fitters who work with hydraulic systems and pipes in mines could turn their hand to designing, installing and maintaining water irrigation systems.
Hamilton's new career has made his colitis easier to manage and he's delighted with the positive mental outlook he enjoys.
He hopes his career journey will inspire others - whatever industry they're currently in - to put their happiness and wellbeing first by turning their passion into their profession.
"If your job is impacting negatively on your health and relationships, go after something you'll love doing every day," he said.
"Whatever it is, there will be a way to make an income from it. And, the happiness that comes with it is priceless."
