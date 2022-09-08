Apply now for funds for uniforms and sports equipment

Sporting groups across the Hunter Valley are being encouraged to apply for federal grants that will help provide news uniforms and sports equipment.
The Active Kids grant program, funded through the Australian Sports Foundation, aims to improve the physical and mental health of children and young Australians by encouraging and increasing sports participation through the provision of equipment or uniforms to eligible community organisations.
Advertisement
Active Kids grants are intended to assist clubs and organisations to support and encourage young Australians, aged 20 or under, to improve their physical and mental health by increasing their participation in sport.
Federal Member for Hunter, Dan Repacholi MP, has encouraged local sporting groups to apply for the next round of the Australian Sports Foundation Active Kids Grant for new uniforms and sports equipment.
"Active Kids grants are available to assist clubs and organisations to support and encourage young Australians, aged 20 or under, to participate in sport," Mr Repacholi said.
"Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded in the form of equipment and on-field uniform.
"As a father of two young girls who are heavily involved in sport, I know how expensive sports equipment and uniforms can be for a club.
"These grants are a great opportunity for clubs to get assistance with these big upfront costs.
Grants are for the provision of sports equipment and on-field uniform supplied by the ASF's partners. No cash grants are available in the 2022 Active Kids grant round.
Applications are now open from September 7, 2022 and close October 7, 2022. For more information visit: grants.sportsfoundation.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.