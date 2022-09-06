Making sure firefighters can get on with the job - $3 million Muswellbrook fire station closer to completion

CONSTRUCTION on Muswellbrook's new $3 million fire station has passed the halfway point.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke, who toured the site on Tuesday, said the building's structural steel frame has been installed and a concrete floor slab has been laid.
"Once completed, this multi-million dollar facility will feature a triple engine bay, training facilities, a fitness room and facilities for an on-site duty commander," Ms Cooke said during the Hunter visit.
"The new fire station will improve emergency response times and capability across the region so that our firefighters can get on with the job they do best - protecting life and property."
The new station will stand 150 metres from the existing property, which has been in use for more than 40 years. Construction is due for completion by the end of the year.
The upgrade is a boost for Hunter firefighters dealing with ageing infrastructure. One Nation MLC Rod Roberts blasted the NSW government last month over the state of Singleton Fire Station, where he told parliament crew members were "stripping down to their underwear in full view of the public" due to the lack of change rooms.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
