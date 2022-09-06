In ideal weather conditions on Thursday, September 1 at Scone Golf Course there were some extremely hot scores returned at the completion of play accompanied by some very happy players.
Sixteen ladies contested the 7th Monthly Medal sponsored by Melanie's Jewellers and Mitani Café, and the "Wine O'clock Putting" sponsored by Julie Leckie.
With three ladies scoring 67 nett it was June Jukes who took home the Monthly Medal on a count back from a very unlucky runner up Ann Cameron also with 67 nett, beating an even more unlucky Cath Payne who had to settle for a ball.
Gillie Bennetto was entitled to feel a little robbed having finished one shot behind the above trio on 68 nett which on another day would have won the medal clearly. Needless to say June Jukes also took home Dordie Bragg's coffee voucher for the Best Scratch Score in Division One with 83, Ann Cameron in Division Two with 93 and Cath Payne in Division Three with 100. Just to finish off a great day out June Jukes also won the Julie Leckie Wine O'Clock Putting with 29 putts. The NTP on the 13th was won by Dordie Bragg.
Ball winners based on Stableford scores were June Jukes, Ann Cameron, Cath Payne 41, Gillie Bennetto 40, Julie Leckie, Nickie Cramsie and Vonnie Palmer 36 points.
The weekly competition had fourteen players with a great score of 42 points by Tony O'Neill winning him the main prize sponsored by the Scone RSL Group. The ball winners were Tony O'Neill 42, Luke Stevens 37, Wes Boyd 36, Guy Wilkinson, Mick Reynolds, Mick Alsleben and Michael Robinson 32 points. Unfortunately rain on Friday and Saturday resulted in no competition on Saturday September 3.
This week on Thursday September 8 the ladies will play a novel event kindly sponsored by Cheryl Clydsdale and Judy Collison, a 2 Person American Foursome/Ambrose. On Saturday September 10 the event will be an Individual and 2Ball BB Stableford for the A. E. Shadock Trophy sponsored by Charlie Manning and Noel Kelly. As usual the weekly Medley Stableford competition is available on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
