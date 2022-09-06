Gillie Bennetto was entitled to feel a little robbed having finished one shot behind the above trio on 68 nett which on another day would have won the medal clearly. Needless to say June Jukes also took home Dordie Bragg's coffee voucher for the Best Scratch Score in Division One with 83, Ann Cameron in Division Two with 93 and Cath Payne in Division Three with 100. Just to finish off a great day out June Jukes also won the Julie Leckie Wine O'Clock Putting with 29 putts. The NTP on the 13th was won by Dordie Bragg.

