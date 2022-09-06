Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

scone golf report: Competition heats up on course

By Lyn Banks
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:44am, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In ideal weather conditions on Thursday, September 1 at Scone Golf Course there were some extremely hot scores returned at the completion of play accompanied by some very happy players.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.