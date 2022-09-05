Hunter Valley News
Home/Community

Singleton not for profit community groups can apply for funding for community and environmental projects from HVO's community grants program

Updated September 5 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Community groups in the Singleton and Muswellbrook Local Government areas can now the opportunity to apply for funding for their projects from the second round of Hunter Valley Operations' (HVO) community grants.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.