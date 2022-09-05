Hunter Valley News
$500k fine threat for Singleton Pub Caledonian Hotel's flag

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:34am, first published September 5 2022 - 8:55am
The crew who installed the Union Jack and Southern Cross on The Cali roof toast their handiwork. Picture by the Caledonian Hotel
Brad Hill reads a statement outside Singleton court in December after being fined over breaches of COVID regulations. He says his fines totalled $25,000.

THE Caledonian Hotel flag saga has taken another turn with Singleton Council saying the pub owners have 28 days to remove the flag or face a council "demolition" of the rooftop structure and a fine of $500,000.

