Over the last couple of weeks, I have hosted several local Jobs and Skills Roundtables in the lead up to the National Jobs and Skills Summit held in Canberra last week.
Making sure the Hunter's voice was heard at the National Summit was very important.
The roundtables were well attended by local business and community leaders, with representatives from the Disability Services and NDIS providers, Aged Care, Manufacturing, Tourism, Local Government, Media, Unions, and Industry Associations.
I was joined at the local Roundtables by Senator Tony Sheldon, who is the Chair of Education and Employment Legislation Committee.
At the roundtable we heard about how we can build a bigger, better trained, and more productive workforce; boost incomes and living standards; and create more opportunities for more Hunter residents to get ahead and to reach their aspirations.
As a result of the two local roundtables, I was able to feed these ideas and outcomes back into the National Jobs and Skills Summit.
At the Summit I was able to meet with Business Leaders and Ministers to discuss the outcomes of the Hunter roundtables.
Following the Jobs and Skill Summit there are 36 initiatives for immediate action including, 180,000 more fee-free TAFE places, more social and affordable housing, a $4000 income credit for working Age Pensioners, improving workplace bargaining to get wages moving and addressing skilled labour shortages with responsible migration.
During the week we also celebrated 100 days since being elected to Parliament. In the first 100 days we have supported a pay rise for 2.8 million workers, acted on climate change, supported communities impacted by floods, advanced a Voice to Parliament, begun to fix the crisis in aged care and started building a better future for all Australians. 100 days down and 1000 more to come. We will not waste a day.
This week the Government also announced an increase in welfare payments to help address the soaring cost of living. This increase will be the largest indexation increase in 30 years.
The Age and Disability Support Pensions, along with the Carer Payment will all rise by $38.90 a fortnight for singles and $58.80 a fortnight for couples. JobSeeker Payment, Parenting Payment, ABSTUDY and Rent Assistance will also increase.
From this month, Jobseeker recipients aged over 22 without children will get an extra $25.70 a fortnight, taking their Jobseeker to $677 a fortnight, including the Energy Supplement. This is good news for those on income support and will help many who are struggling with current cost of living pressures.
Finally, on Monday 12 September, I will have the opportunity to give my first speech in Parliament. This will be an opportunity for me to talk about my vision and plans for the Hunter. You will be able to watch online at www.aph.gov.au at around 3:45pm on Monday.
You can keep up to date with everything that is happening in Parliament and across the Hunter electorate by following my social media channels and if you have any issues or questions relating to any Federal Government departments or any of the work being done in Parliament, please make sure you get in touch through my office on 4991 1022.
