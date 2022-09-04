Hunter Valley News
Home/Community

Upgrades to Merriwa Racecourse pave the way for community events

Updated September 5 2022 - 9:29pm, first published September 4 2022 - 11:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I'm pleased to announce that the new amenities block at Merriwa Racecourse is now complete.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.