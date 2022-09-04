I'm pleased to announce that the new amenities block at Merriwa Racecourse is now complete.
Council received a $192,000 grant from the NSW Government which went towards replacing the facilities with 12 toilets, seven showers, two septic tanks and two rainwater tanks.
Advertisement
These upgrades will allow the racecourse to host more community events, including overnight stays and 'overflow' camping areas for the Merriwa Campdraft and Merriwa Springtime Show.
Community members are invited to attend a naming ceremony of the Rosedale Complex in Murrurundi in honour of Bob Paton.
Bob was a much-loved member of the Murrurundi community who volunteered his time as the caretaker of the Rosedale Complex for many years. He also dedicated a lot of time to many community groups and the Murrurundi community.
The naming ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 17 at 11am at the Rosedale Complex. Member for New England Barnaby Joyce will officially open the complex during the King of the Ranges on Saturday, September 24.
This year's Scone Film Festival is coming up on Saturday, September 17 from 6:30pm.
Community members are welcome to come along and enjoy watching a selection of Australian short films from animation to comedy and romance.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sconefilms.org.au/filmfest/ As the bush fire season begins, it is important that landowners familiarise themselves with the new national Australian Fire Danger Rating System.
The official bushfire danger period started on September 1. This date also marked the beginning of the new fire danger rating system: Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic. To find out more about the new ratings and what you should do at each level visit rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/newfdr.
Maurice Collison is the mayor of the Upper Hunter Shire
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.