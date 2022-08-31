The Broke Village Fair and Vintage Car Display is set to provide a cause for celebration after recent flooding when it makes its return this week.
Held on Sunday, September 11, the event that started off as a couple of local chaps parking their pride and joy vintage bus and car at the Broke Store around 38 years ago, has now evolved into a celebrated annual event on the Broke calendar.
More than 5,000 people make the day trip to Broke's McNamara Park to enjoy a wide ranging program of events.
The Broke Fair & Vintage Car Display has an action-packed lineup of entertainment, displays, market stalls, food and wine to keep the punters entertained.
Children can make the most of rides, magic shows and animals while adults can peruse more than 50 market stalls and enjoy live music, whip cracking, bush poetry and plenty more throughout the day.
Vintage, veteran and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display throughout the day along with lovingly restored vintage farm machinery from Hunter Valley Vintage Farm Machinery.
Master artisans, keen to share their passion, will be on hand.
They include blade smiths, jewelers, chainsaw sculptors, whip cracking legend and magic maestro to bread and cheese makers, salami producers, chefs and dairy farmers.
Free mine tours to Bulga Open Cut mine will leave at 10am, 11.30am and 1.30pm.
All the action kicks off at 9am at McNamara Park in Broke.
Visit Broke Village Fair - Broke Fordwich for more information.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
The Broke Village Fair is sponsored by Bulga Coal & Singleton Council.
For general enquiries: contact Jody Derrick on 0407 488 872 or email jody@adamae.com.au
