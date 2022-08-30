Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Our Places

"WE LIVE Here" - The Upper Hunter movement that's reached the million dollar mark

Updated August 30 2022 - 4:11am, first published 1:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An initiative that aimed to bolster drought impacted local economies in the Hunter Valley has marked a major milestone reaching the million dollar mark.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.