Hunter Valley News
Home/Community

Upper hunter Shire Council | Single-use plastic: 'stop it and swap it'

Updated August 29 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 1:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mental health first aid

All community members are invited to improve their knowledge surrounding mental health by attending a two-day standard Mental Health First Aid workshop.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.