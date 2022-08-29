All community members are invited to improve their knowledge surrounding mental health by attending a two-day standard Mental Health First Aid workshop.
The workshop teaches participants about the signs and symptoms of common and disabling mental health problems in adults, how to provide initial help, where and how to get professional help and what sort of help has been shown by research to be effective.
If you'd like to attend please RSVP to Tash Taaffe via ttaaffe@upperhunter.nsw.gov.au or 0458 574 015. This free workshop is a partnership with RAMPH and UHSC.
From November 1 this year all NSW small businesses will need to make the switch to reusable alternatives as part of the next stage of the phasing out of single-use plastics, known as the Let's Stop It and Swap It initiative.
This initiative will see the ban on single-use plastics being extended to:
For more information, visit smallbusiness.nsw.gov.au
The Upper Hunter Young Endeavour Scheme is back for 2022/23 and Council is currently seeking sponsorship from community groups and business to provide six berths on the Young Endeavour Voyage.
The voyage is a unique experience which aims to provide young Australians with a unique, challenging and inspirational experience that increases their self-awareness, develops their teamwork and leadership skills and creates a strong sense of community responsibility. This is a fantastic initiative which ultimately helps create the future leaders of our community. For more information and to download a sponsorship form visit upperhunter.nsw.gov.au
I remind residents that the Service NSW Mobile Service Centre will be visiting Scone and Murrurundi during September to help residents with their NSW Government digital services.
The van will be outside Council Offices in Scone and Murrurundi on the following dates.
For any inquiries about Service NSW, call 13 77 88 from Monday to Friday between 7am and 7pm.
Maurice Collison is the Mayor of Upper Hunter Shire
