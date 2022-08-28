Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Hunter Beach: Design endorsed for 'enhanced river access' in the heart of Muswellbrook

Updated August 30 2022 - 4:10am, first published August 28 2022 - 11:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
See inside for your first chance to win

A "BEACH" in the Upper Hunter is closer to becoming reality after a civil design was endorsed by council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.