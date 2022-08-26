A new $192,000 amenities block will allow Merriwa Racecourse to host more community events and open the venue to overnight stays and overflow camping during busy periods.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the racecourse is a central part of community life, hosting the Polocrosse Club since 1980, the Merriwa Pony Club and the town's annual campdraft and Springtime Show.
The Crown Reserves Improvement Fund grant has replaced the racecourse's facilities that were more 30 years old including 12 toilets, seven showers, two septic tanks and two rainwater tanks that are connected to mains water supply.
"Equine events are a lifeblood of the Upper Hunter and the new amenities will support race meetings like the annual Merriwa Cup," Mr Layzell said.
"The facilities will also allow the racecourse to host other large community events like agricultural field days, concerts, festivals, and training for local emergency services.
"The accessible amenities will make it easier for parents with prams and seniors, including the fantastic volunteers from the Festival of the Fleeces Committee and Merriwa CWA who cater on race days."
Merriwa Pony Club is one of the groups that use the racecourse with events six times a year.
It has a new cross-country course and recently hosted a tetrathlon with 47 athletes competing in running, swimming, shooting and show jumping.
"The upgrade at Merriwa Racecourse provided jobs for tradespeople when they were needed most during the downturn caused by COVID," Minister for Lands and Water and for Hospitality and Racing, Kevin Anderson, said.
