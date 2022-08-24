A THICK crop of snow dusted Barrington Tops amid a statewide cold snap on Wednesday, offering those bold enough to brave a chilly drive in the dark a glimpse of a winter wonderland.
Members of the Barrington Tops Snow Chasers reported between 20 and 30 centimetres around the Polblu area, with 10 centimetres at the lower dingo gate.
The carpet of white was thick enough in places for children to form snow angels.
Rob B, a Barrington Tops Snow Chasers moderator who made the early-morning trip as well, said the frosty reception was always worthwhile.
"[It's] cold but awesome as always when you're the first to travel the roads," he said. "There's a couple of good snow drifts and snow all the way down to almost Moonan Brook."
Aussie Ark, the conservation operation based about 1350 metres above sea level, said their Tasmanian devils awoke to a taste of their native habitat.
"Despite the snow and ice, the team are already out braving the cold to continue providing the best care to our wildlife," operations manager Dean Reid said.
"Most of our animals are incredibly use to the chilly weather. Species like the Tasmanian Devil and Eastern Quoll especially love this weather - it's like a slice of Tasmania."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
