The 6 signs of a cyber scam you might not know about

It is no secret that the internet has changed our lives for the better in many ways. From online shopping to e-learning, access to healthcare and how we interact with our loved ones, the internet has come to be the lifeline of survival in modern times.



However, as the saying goes, there's no rose without a thorn, and one of the biggest concerns that has emerged over the last couple of years are online cyber scams. Shockingly, Australians lost a record amount of more than $2 billion to scams in 2021, despite government, law enforcement, and the private sector disrupting more scam activity than ever before.

Phishing is probably one of the most common and well-known attack methods today, and scams have evolved to be more sophisticated than ever. Phishing attack methods include email, phone calls, corrupted software or apps, social media, advertisements, and even (incredibly convincing) SMS text messages.



Thankfully, even a carefully crafted, well-polished phishing attack exudes telltale signs indicating a lack of legitimacy. To help keep you safe, we explore 6 obvious signs of a cyber scam you might not know about.

1. Urgent call to actions or threats

One of the most common telltale signs of a cyber scam is when a scammer tries to threaten you or create a sense of urgency in their communications. Often, they will claim you have to act now to claim a reward or avoid a penalty. Creating a false sense of urgency is a common trick of phishing attacks and scams. Some common examples include:

Pay your outstanding phone bill now or risk having your line disconnected.

Your package will be returned within 48 hours if delivery payment is not made.

Your bank account has been suspended and requires verification.

These are just a few of the numerous phishing scams that you may receive via text or email, so if something prompts immediate action, it is vital to remain cautious. Additionally, a phishing message will always strive to look like it originates from a trusted organisation or individual.



It is not uncommon for these messages to contain familiar logos, layouts or branding to convince users of the legitimacy of the scam, further motivating them to click on the links within the email or provide personal information such as bank account numbers, passwords and credit card details.



2. Poor spelling or grammar

Professional organisations often have an editorial staff to ensure customers receive high-quality, professional content. Legitimate communications will never be peppered with poor spelling or grammar, which is often a telltale sign of a cyber scam.



Scammers often lack proofreading or writing skills, and in some cases, spelling and/or grammatical errors are intentionally included by design to increase the chances of a phishing email penetrating through spam filters.

Additionally, because most people are not professional writers, users may have a subconscious affinity for emails with minor errors - such mistakes make the emails seem more relatable, and may actually help a scammer build rapport with the intended target.



If you have received a suspicious looking email or text message from someone claiming to be part of an official company or organisation, the first order of business should always be to get in touch with the organisation via official means.

3. Requests for personal information

In some cases, fraudsters may send 'hoax' messages that appear to come from a legitimate source, in order to trick you into revealing sensitive information. However, it is important to note that a big 'NO NO' in online communications is the sharing of your personal information.



For example, your bank will never ask you for details such as your name, credit card number, address or password in an email or text message. Cybercriminals are able to take this type of information to hack your accounts or can even steal your identity to carry out fraudulent transactions.

To put it simply, if you are contacted unexpectedly or threatened by someone who claims to be from a government agency or trusted business and is requesting banking or personal details, consider the possibility that it may be a scam.

4. Use of URL shorteners

A URL shortener is a simple tool that takes a long URL and turns it into whatever URL you would like it to be. Many websites such as Youtube or Twitter often utilise this technique to reduce the size and complexity of longer website addresses.



Unfortunately, this is also a common method utilised by scammers to disguise rogue URLs that lead to malicious websites or destinations. If you are suspicious, ensure that you refrain from clicking any shortened links that may prove to pose a threat to your safety.

Thankfully, there are a number of ways you can reveal the full URL behind a shortened URL, some of which include using the shortening service preview feature or making use of a URL checker.

5. Inconsistencies in email addresses and URLs

Another easy way to identify a potential phishing attack is to look for discrepancies in email addresses and website URLs. One of the hallmark signs of a cyber scam is when criminals create fake sender addresses that at first glance, appear legitimate.



Some are relatively easy to spot, while other attackers use spoofing to create forged email addresses whereby the sender's name is visible while the email address itself is hidden. As such, it is always worth checking against previous correspondence that originating email addresses match.

When it comes to links, domain names or URLs, we suggest hovering your cursor over the link to verify what pops up. If an email is allegedly from a trusted source but the domain of the link doesn't seem right, that is a huge giveaway. Cyber attackers often purchase similar domain names with extensions such as .biz, .co, or .net that may appear legitimate at first.

6. It simply sounds too good to be true

Last but not least, the old adage of 'If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is' rings true when it comes to cyber scams and phishing attacks. Using this simple mantra is a great way of detecting and avoiding cyber scams. If you are being offered a lot of money, a job offer, a free holiday or a mysterious prize, there is an incredibly high chance that you are being targeted by cyber attackers.

Similarly, if you're shopping online and an offer seems too good to be true, you may have stumbled on a scammer masquerading as a legitimate online retailer, warns the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. In such cases, checking online reviews and doing your homework before making a purchase can truly make all the difference.

