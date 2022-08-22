Hunter Valley News
Ready for a spring clean? Muswellbrook's bulky waste collection starts soon

Updated August 22 2022 - 3:05am, first published 2:42am
Muswellbrook residents are urged to prepare their bulky waste ready for pick-up from August 29.

