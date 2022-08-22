Planning a low-key birthday dinner? Here's the go-to guide

Planning a low-key birthday dinner? Here's the go-to guide

This is branded content.

It looks like your birthday is coming up! But what's that? You haven't planned anything? Well, don't worry, we've got you covered this year. If the thought of a giant birthday bash is causing more stress than excitement, then you've come to the right place, we've got all the details on how to create the perfect low-key birthday dinner that you'll want to remember forever.

Is your head swirling with the idea of delicious food and fun with friends? Great, then read on for a full-proof formula for a fabulous night.

Think of food first

The key to setting the appropriate vibe for your low-key birthday event is by picking out food options. So, say goodbye to finger foods and fine dining, and hello to hand-held munching at somewhere like a burger restaurant. The setting you pick is absolutely going to influence the feeling of the evening so choose wisely.



The warmer months prove to be the perfect time for the low-key special day. With the emergence of the sun comes the reopening of rooftop bars and venues. Munch on burgers, popcorn chicken, and crisped to perfection french fries as you soak up vitamin D with a cocktail or four.



Many of these locations don't even require a booking, so you can simply breeze through, floating wherever the wind (or wine list) takes you, what's more low-key than that?

However, if your birthday happens to land in one of the chillier months, never fear, we've got the ultimate plan. Why not enlist the help of your nearest and dearest to create a progressive dinner party? This supper safari experience usually involves switching from home to home for each respective course, but why not switch it up a little and hop between supper spots for a vibrant evening that keeps you guessing?

Keep it close

Whilst it can be tempting as your birthday approaches to invite hundreds of your friends, why don't you consider keeping it close this year? A sure-fire way to throw a big birthday bash is by blowing out the invite list, so if you're vying for a more breezy approach to the big day, then cut the casual acquaintances and say hello to your inner circle.



This approach breaks down your nerves by half and allows you to actually talk to your guests, rather than just an obligatory "hi" before you move on to the next mass of partygoers.

A more intimate evening also ensures the most important aspect of the night is made special, and what is that component we're alluding to? Well, you of course! When an event gets too big, it can lose focus of the central celebratory reason, and suddenly your special night is just another party with loud music and dancing acquaintances.



In direct contrast, your best friends can be counted on to make sure you feel loved and listened to, and will likely sing Happy Birthday extra loud at the restaurant just to make you feel a little more embarrassed, as real friends should!

Source fun things in your city

A girl's trip to New York a little out of budget this year? A boy's trip to Santorini just not lining up this trip around the sun? Don't let those logistics stop you from having the best birthday yet. In every city there is always something to do, you just have to look in the right places.



Don't worry though, you don't have to go peering down alleyways or following strangers to try and find something worthwhile. Thanks to the modern miracle that is Google, a quick search of "what's on in my city" and, you'll have thousands of results at the tip of your fingers. These can range from markets to pop-up concerts or seasonal bars that are worth the cocktail prices.

This is a great way to keep your evening chilled-out and spontaneous, whilst still creating a vibrant night to remember. And, if you happen to be a little cash-strapped, or are maybe saving for that post-birthday purchase, don't panic, you're able to find events and venues that are perfect for every size wallet. Simply narrow your search to "best budget things to do in my city" and off you go.

Take it home

After you've soaked up all the glitz and glamour of the city lights, and you're filled to the brim with delicious dinner, why not take it back to your house? Because after all, there's no place like home. Whether you bring back your friends or simply go solo, change into your pj's and mix up a mug of hot chocolate for the perfect end to the perfect day.



Your night of laughs love and continuous courses will be made even more special when you end it with a movie of your choosing and cosy up on the couch as your mind fills with what will become precious memories of the divine night you just had. Home is where the heart is so home is where you will go as you drift off to sleep, ready to begin the next exciting chapter.

-

A relaxed birthday with your besties is such a great change of pace to a major birthday bonanza and will leave you feeling refreshed and every bit as special as you deserve.

