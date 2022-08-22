Best & Less is set to return to Muswellbrook in a new location, six months after closing its doors at Muswellbrook Fair.
The family apparel retailer will unveil its new store, located in Muswellbrook Marketplace, on Thursday, August 25.
Best & Less CEO, Rod Orrock, said the reopening would provide the community with more and affordable options when it comes to shopping.
Advertisement
"The Best & Less team is excited to welcome back our valued Muswellbrook customers to our new store in the Upper Hunter region," he said.
"The demand for our return to the area was overwhelming, and we thank the community for their continued support.
"We will be bringing our customers everything they expect from us in making a great selection of affordable and fashionable products and cannot wait to welcome everyone back in store soon."
To celebrate the opening, Best & Less is offering 100 giveaway bags and a chance to win a $300 gift card for those who sign up to the company's Friends Club loyalty program.
The new 411 square metre Best & Less store is located in Marketplace, on Brook St, Muswellbrook.
The former store shut its doors for what was believed to be the last time on March 6, 2022, amid outcries from the wider community.
According to a company spokesperson, the business was edged out of its former location by another retailer once the lease was up for renewal.
"The store and head office, as well as Muswellbrook council, received a lot of feedback about us closing," the spokesperson stated.
"If it wasn't for the community, we wouldn't have [reopened].
"The store will be very different as it will be a lot smaller.
"However staff will go above and beyond to order in anything needed by the customer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.